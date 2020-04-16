12,000 needy students will get Grab meal vouchers

Dr Tahir, Mayapada Group founder, and Mr Yee Wee Tang (above), Grab Singapore managing Director, at the virtual launch of the CDC Student Meals Scheme.

Some 12,000 children from low-income households will get financial aid for buying food during this circuit breaker period.

The Community Development Councils (CDCs), has partnered with Grab Singapore and philanthropist Dr Tahir, founder of the Mayapada Group, to launch the CDC Student Meals Scheme on Tuesday.

Under the scheme, eligible students will receive 11 e-vouchers worth $5 each.

They can order and pick up hot meals using the GrabFood app from over 7,000 participating merchants, including halal food providers, that offer self pick-up options. Vouchers must be used by May 31.

The vouchers must also be utilised in full, as no refund will be made for any unused value.

SINGAPORE CITIZEN

A media release by the People's Association, Grab and the CDCs yesterday said that to qualify for the CDC Student Meals Scheme, students have to be in primary or secondary schools, living in rental flats.

The students must also be part of a household with at least one Singapore citizen living in units under the public rental scheme.

According to the release, $660,000 will be set aside for the CDC Student Meals Scheme.

Dr Tahir, a Singapore permanent resident, donated $300,000 to the scheme that will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the CDCs with another $300,000 donation. Grab is contributing $60,000.

Grab, powered by its platform, will help the CDCs disburse vouchers to eligible students.

The scheme aims to help students avoid queues and limit their time outside during this home-based learning period.

The scheme also aims to improve business demand for food merchants via the self pick-up option.

Grab Singapore managing director Yee Wee Tang said: "Covid-19 has disrupted the lives of many, and has had a far-reaching impact on businesses, including ours.

"However, we recognise our reach and experience as a platform company can be used during these challenging times to help our community, especially those who may be harder hit."