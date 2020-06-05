Coronavirus: 13 community cases lived in Little India shophouse

A shophouse in Veerasamy Road in Little India was the residence of 13 of the 15 Covid-19 community cases announced yesterday. It is also linked to an earlier confirmed case.

Of the 13, eight are recent infection cases, while three are likely to be cases of past infections that are no longer infectious.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine if the other two are past infection cases.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said there were no Singaporeans among the 15 community cases, all of whom are men.

Two of them are permanent residents, six are work pass holders and the remaining seven are work permit holders not living in dorms.

The work pass and work permit holders are all Indian nationals.

All 15 infected men are asymptomatic. They were diagnosed to have Covid-19 after they had to undergo testing as they were household contacts of earlier cases.

MOH said all 15 had been placed under quarantine earlier.

The 15 community cases yesterday is the highest number of such cases since MOH started including work pass holders not living in dormitories to its count of community cases on May 20.

Four new clusters, comprising three dormitories and one worksite, were announced yesterday.

The worksite is in Kampong Bugis, while the three dorms are at 212 Tagore Lane, 63 Tuas South Avenue 1 and 109 Ubi Avenue 4.

Foreign workers living in dormitories make up 502 of the 517 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total to 36,922.

There were no imported cases, and 99 per cent of the new cases are linked to known clusters.

MOH said that on May 25, a confirmed case had visited the NTUC FairPrice outlet in Taman Jurong Shopping Centre, at 399 Yung Sheng Road, between 4pm and 4.30pm.

The full list of places, along with the dates and times when the locations were visited by the patients, are on MOH's website.

While there is no need to avoid these places, those who have gone to these places should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date they visited, said MOH, adding that they should visit a doctor promptly if they develop fever, respiratory symptoms or loss of taste or smell.

A total of 322 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 23,895.

Currently, 303 confirmed cases are still in hospital with five of them in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 12,691 are isolated and cared for at community facilities, which are for those with mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

Twenty-four people have died from Covid-19 complications in Singapore, and nine patients who tested positive for Covid-19 died of other causes.

