13 down with gastroenteritis after eating at Eng’s eatery

The affected outlet in Tanjong Katong Road has been suspended until further notice.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) are investigating an incident of gastroenteritis involving 13 people who fell ill after eating at Eng's Wanton Noodles.

The incident, which took place between last Friday and Sunday at the Tanjong Katong Road outlet, came as a surprise to the company.

Chief executive of Eng's Wanton Noodles Thomas Hong told The Straits Times yesterday: "All along we have maintained high hygiene standards, so we are trying to figure out the cause.

"In addition to the authorities' own checks, we have also engaged a laboratory to collect food samples from our outlet."

He said the company has maintained good hygiene practices, such as having food handlers wear gloves.

Mr Hong said he made a police report after the incident, which was confirmed by the police.

In a joint media release on Tuesday night, MOH and SFA said those affected had sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated, or recovered without seeking treatment.

No one was hospitalised.

The affected outlet of Eng's Wanton Noodles - which operates as Eng's Wantan Noodle - has been suspended until further notice.

MOH and SFA said all food handlers at the premises must test negative for foodborne pathogens and will have to attend and pass a food safety course before they can resume work as food handlers.

The appointed food hygiene officer working at the premises must also re-attend and pass a food and beverage hygiene course before resuming work.

The premises must be cleaned and sanitised.