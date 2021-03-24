13 imported cases, including Singaporean who initially tested negative

There were 13 new coronavirus cases reported yesterday by the Ministry of Health (MOH), including a 40-year-old Singaporean woman who tested positive after initially testing negative for the virus.

She had been living in Austria since August 2019. She returned to Singapore on March 2 this year and served a stay-home-notice (SHN) at a dedicated facility until March 16, said MOH.

She tested negative for the coronavirus upon arrival on March 2 and again on March 15 during her SHN.

She tested positive after a pre-departure test on Saturday in preparation for a trip to Indonesia.

Her test result came back positive on Monday and she was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

MOH said she has a low viral load and her serology test has come back positive.

The ministry said: "Given these indicate a likely past infection, we have classified the case as imported based on her travel history.

"She is likely to be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA, which are no longer transmissible and infective to others."

The other 12 cases reported yesterday tested positive during their SHN period.

They included two more Singaporeans and two permanent residents returning from India, Malaysia and the United States; one dependant's pass holder from India; one work pass holder from the US; five work permit holders from Bangladesh, India and the Philippines; and one short-term visit pass holder from the United Arab Emirates.

MOH said one of the five work permit holders is a foreign domestic worker and all are asymptomatic.

These new cases bring Singapore's total to 60,221. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

13 New cases

0 New cases in community

13 Imported cases

60,221 Total cases

30 Deaths

12 Discharged yesterday

25 In hospital

60,048 Total recovered