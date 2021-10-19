1.3 million households to get $100 CDC e-vouchers

About 1.3 million Singaporean households will be receiving their next tranche of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers digitally.

The e-vouchers can be redeemed at hawker centres and at neighbourhood minimarts.

The $130 million digital voucher scheme will be rolled out in a few months, said the five CDCs in a joint statement with the People's Association (PA) yesterday.

Each household will receive $100 in CDC e-vouchers. Participating merchants such as hawkers and shopkeepers will use an app to scan the QR code on the vouchers to be reimbursed.

Ambassadors from the CDCs and the SG Digital Office will help merchants learn to use the app.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said during the Budget that the CDC voucher scheme is to thank Singaporeans for the solidarity during the Covid-19 pandemic and to support heartland businesses.

LESS TIME

Called RedeemSG Merchant, the app will allow heartland merchants and hawkers accept government-issued digital vouchers, track voucher transactions and reduce the time needed for them to be reimbursed.

Merchants and hawkers can register their interest in the programme online at cdc.gov.sg/cdcvouchers/merchants

A CDC voucher ambassador will contact them in two weeks to guide them through the process of using the app, added the authorities.

Mayors' Committee chair Low Yen Ling said the latest tranche of the CDC voucher scheme was refined following feedback from merchants that collating and tracking paper vouchers added up to more work.

Ms Low, who is also the Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Mayor of South West District, said: "We hope heartland merchants and hawkers will take this chance to get on board this free scheme which will not only help widen their customer base, but also provide a guided initiation to the use of digital platforms for their long-term growth and future."