13 new cases, all imported, including 13-year-old from Bangladesh

There were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 60,033.

All of them were imported cases who were on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

They comprised one student's pass holder, 10 work permit holders and two short-term visit pass holders.

The work permit holders arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines.

The remaining cases were a 13-year-old boy who arrived from Bangladesh with his parent who works in Singapore, and a 49-year-old woman who travelled from Sri Lanka to visit her child, who is studying here.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained stable at four cases per week in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community increased from two cases in the week before to three cases in the past week.

With 15 cases discharged yesterday, 59,879 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 24 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 86 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes. - THE STRAITS TIMES

