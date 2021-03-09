13 new cases reported on Monday, all imported

Thirteen new coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 60,046.

All the infections were imported and the individuals were on stay-home notices or had been isolated upon arrival, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

They included permanent residents as well as work permit, dependant's pass and long-term visit pass holders arriving from India, the Philippines, Indonesia and Myanmar.

There was also a short-term visit pass holder who arrived from India to visit a relative.

INCREASED

Overall, the number of new cases in the community increased from three cases in the week before to four cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community also increased from two cases in the week before to three cases in the past week.

With six cases discharged yesterday, 59,885 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 21 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 96 are recuperating at community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

13

New cases

0

New cases in community

13

Imported cases

60,046

Total cases

29

Deaths

6

Discharged yesterday

21

In hospital

59,885

Total recovered