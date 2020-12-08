13 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, all imported

There were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 58,273.

All 13 new cases were imported and placed on stay-home notices (SHN) on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The new cases comprised a Singaporean, a permanent resident, 10 work permit holders and a dependant's pass holder.

The first, a 38-year-old Singaporean man, who returned from Indonesia, experienced the onset of symptoms last Friday and was confirmed positive on Sunday.

The remaining 12 cases were asymptomatic and detected through proactive screening and surveillance, MOH said last night.

The permanent resident is a 47-year-old woman who arrived from India, and is linked to a case confirmed last Thursday.

That earlier case was a Singaporean who had also arrived from India.

The 10 work permit holders are currently employed in Singapore and arrived from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar.

The remaining case is a dependant's pass holder who arrived from Bangladesh.

They were all tested while serving their SHNs at dedicated facilities. There were no new cases from workers' dormitories and none in the community.

With eight cases discharged yesterday, 58,153 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 28 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 48 patients are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

MOH said the number of new cases in the community has remained low with a total of two cases in the past week, of which one is currently unlinked. - THE STRAITS TIMES

BY THE NUMBERS

13

New cases

0

New cases in community

13

Imported cases

58,273

Total cases

29

Deaths

8

Discharged yesterday

28

In hospital

58,153

Total recovered