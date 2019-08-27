13 new social enterprise hawker centres to open

The hawker centre at Our Tampines Hub is managed by OTMH, the social enterprise subsidiary of food court operator Kopitiam.

The Government yesterday announced the building of 13 new social enterprise hawker centres (SEHCs) in Singapore and rental discounts for all stallholders in new SEHCs as well as those in three existing ones.

The first of the new SEHCs will open next year at the Bukit Canberra sport and community hub in Sembawang.

All the others will be ready by 2027 and they will join the seven already in existence that are managed by five social-enterprise entities: Hawker Management by Koufu, Fei Siong Social Enterprise, NTUC Foodfare, Timbre+Hawkers and OTMH by Kopitiam.

Hawkers at the 13 new SEHCs will get a head start with the National Environment Agency's new Staggered Rent Scheme, which will see stallholders pay lower rents for the first two years of operations.

In the first year, they will enjoy a 20 per cent discount, and in the second year, 10 per cent.

With the median rent being about $2,000 a month at SEHCs, hawkers will save around $400 a month for the first year, and $200 a month in the second year.

Hawkers at three existing SEHCs will also benefit from the scheme. Eligible stallholders at the Yishun Park, Jurong West, and Pasir Ris Central centres will enjoy a 10 per cent rental remission for six months from Sept 1.

Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor said: "From our experience over the last four years, new hawker centres and stallholders need time to establish themselves to build up their business and a regular base of clientele. We are now going to provide further support measures to the stallholders in our upcoming centres."

These temporary reductions in rental prices are in addition to subsidies for centralised dish washing services announced in January this year.

Other changes to SEHC operations also took place in November last year, when the NEA reviewed key contractual terms between the five operators of SEHCs and their hawkers.

