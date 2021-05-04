13 under investigation for allegedly breaching Covid rules in office

Alcohol found in an office unit in Ubi Road 2 on Saturday. Five men and eight women were allegedly drinking and socialising.

Thirteen people, aged between 21 and 33, are under investigation for allegedly breaching Covid-19 safe distancing measures.

The police said in a statement yesterday that they conducted a raid on Saturday at an office unit in Ubi Road 2, where five men and eight women were allegedly consuming alcohol and socialising.

According to Singapore's Covid-19 measures, social gatherings are limited to eight people in a group.

Public entertainment and liquor were believed to have been provided at the venue without valid licences, said the police.

SEIZED

Karaoke equipment found at the unit was seized as a case exhibit.

A man, 31, believed to be the operator of the unit, will be investigated for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control Act.

Providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a valid licence each carry a fine of up to $20,000.

Those who flout safe distancing measures may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

The police advise members of the public to take prevailing safe distancing measures seriously, adding that they will continue to take tough enforcement action against illegal activities.

"Those found engaging in illicit activities, or in breach of safe distancing measures, will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law," said the police.

Following the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the past week, residents are urged to limit social gatherings to two a day.

Singapore has also limited the number of people at malls, attractions and large standalone stores from Saturday to May 14 to contain the spread of the virus.