Singapore

$132 million in S&CC rebates to be given to 930,000 households

$132million in S&amp;CC rebates to be given to 930,000 households
ST FILE PHOTO
Samuel Sashant Devaraj
Mar 28, 2019 06:00 am

About 930,000 households in Housing Board flats will receive Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates from next month to March 2020.

The S&CC rebates, which were announced during this year's Budget to help households with expenses, will amount to $132 million this year.

According to the Ministry of Finance, each eligible Singaporean household will receive 1.5 to 3.5 months of S&CC rebates, depending on their HDB flat type.

Those living in one- and two-room flats will receive one month's rebate in April, July and October this year, and half a month's in January 2020, making a total of 3.5 months of rebates.

Those in three- and four-room flats can expect one month's rebate in April, and half a month's rebate in July and October this year as well as in January 2020.

Those in five-room flats will receive a total of two months of rebates, which will be disbursed equally over the four months of April, July, October and January.

Mr Peter Ho, (far left, hand on mechanism) chairman of URA, with Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong (second from right) and Mr Lim Eng Hwee, CEO of URA, (far right).
Singapore

URA's Draft Master Plan aims to make S'pore a greener place

Related Stories

Over 40km of new cycling path networks to be built by 2024

SIA flight escorted to Changi Airport by RSAF jets after 'bomb threat', woman and child questioned

Scoot apologises for oxygen mask incident on Taipei flight, pilots to be retrained

Households in executive and multi-generational flats will receive half a month's rebate each in April, July, and October.

Eligible households will receive a letter by the end of this month with more details of the rebates.

Those who pay their S&CC charges through Giro will have the necessary arrangements with their banks made by their respective town councils .

The S&CC rebates, which will be used to offset the household charges payment directly, have been paid out annually by the Government since 2013.

Residents with enquiries on their household's S&CC rebate eligibility can call 1800-866-3078 between 8.30am and 5pm on weekdays, or email sccrebates@mailbox.hdb.gov.sg.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COMMUNITY ISSUES

Samuel Sashant Devaraj

Read articles by Samuel Sashant Devaraj