$132 million in S&CC rebates to be given to 930,000 households

About 930,000 households in Housing Board flats will receive Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates from next month to March 2020.

The S&CC rebates, which were announced during this year's Budget to help households with expenses, will amount to $132 million this year.

According to the Ministry of Finance, each eligible Singaporean household will receive 1.5 to 3.5 months of S&CC rebates, depending on their HDB flat type.

Those living in one- and two-room flats will receive one month's rebate in April, July and October this year, and half a month's in January 2020, making a total of 3.5 months of rebates.

Those in three- and four-room flats can expect one month's rebate in April, and half a month's rebate in July and October this year as well as in January 2020.

Those in five-room flats will receive a total of two months of rebates, which will be disbursed equally over the four months of April, July, October and January.

Households in executive and multi-generational flats will receive half a month's rebate each in April, July, and October.

Eligible households will receive a letter by the end of this month with more details of the rebates.

Those who pay their S&CC charges through Giro will have the necessary arrangements with their banks made by their respective town councils .

The S&CC rebates, which will be used to offset the household charges payment directly, have been paid out annually by the Government since 2013.

Residents with enquiries on their household's S&CC rebate eligibility can call 1800-866-3078 between 8.30am and 5pm on weekdays, or email sccrebates@mailbox.hdb.gov.sg.