1,369 of 1,426 new cases are foreign workers living in dorms

Workers from Bangladesh, India and China look out of their balconies during food distribution at Punggol S-11 workers' dormitory

The biggest group among the number of new Covid-19 infections in Singapore continues to be foreign workers residing in dormitories, with 1,369 such cases reported yesterday.

The record figure saw Singapore also post its highest number of new cases since the outbreak began in January with 1,426 infections, including 32 foreign workers living outside of dormitories and 25 among the local community - 18 Singaporeans and permanent residents and seven work pass holders.

There are also three new infection clusters.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday it has picked up many more cases in foreign worker dormitories because of extensive testing.

"Most of these cases have a mild illness and are being monitored in the community isolation facilities or general ward of our hospitals.

"None of them is in the intensive care unit," said the MOH in its update yesterday.

The new clusters are Jurong Apartments at 555 Upper Jurong Road, with three cases linked to it, Woodlands Lodge II in Woodlands Industrial Park with 11 linked cases and 8 Sungei Kadut Loop with nine cases.

The total number of infections in Singapore now stands at 8,014.

LARGEST CLUSTER

With 469 new infections linked to it, the country's largest cluster continues to be the S11 Dormitory @ Punggol with 1,977 cases.

The MOH said the number of new cases in the community has decreased, from an average of 39 cases a day in the week before, to an average of 29 a day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained relatively constant, with an average of 20 cases per day for the past two weeks.

There were no imported cases yesterday, and 63 per cent of the new cases are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

There were 33 more cases discharged from hospital yesterday, making it a total of 801 who have fully recovered.

Most of the 3,420 cases still in hospital are stable or improving, while 23 are in critical condition in intensive care.

The remaining 3,782 cases who are clinically well but still test positive are being isolated and cared for at community facilities.

By the numbers

1,426

New cases

25

New cases in community

8,014

Total cases

33

Discharged yesterday

11

Deaths

801

Total discharged

3,420

Total in hospital

23

In intensive care unit