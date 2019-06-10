14 PMDs seized in enforcement operations

A total of 23 offences were spotted by LTA in its weekend enforcement operations.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has impounded a total of 14 personal mobility devices (PMDs) in its weekend enforcement operations, which began on Friday.

A total of 23 offences were detected, LTA said in a Facebook post yesterday.

The operations conducted in Tampines, Sengkang and Ang Mo Kio, involved 70 officers, with help from the police.

Two riders, one using a unicycle, were caught travelling at 16kmh on a footpath, above the speed limit of 10kmh.

The speed limit on shared paths is 25kmh.

Other offences spotted by LTA included riding non-compliant PMDs, using PMDs on roads, failing to stop when required to do so, and displaying a false identification mark on an e-scooter.

Under the Active Mobility Act, PMDs are not allowed on the road and must meet specifications such as a maximum weight of 20kg and a top speed of 25kmh.

One rider in Tampines was caught using a PMD that weighed over 45kg, more than twice the weight limit.

METAL BARRIERS

Meanwhile, PMD users will be forced to dismount within Woodlands MRT station, as part of a trial by SMRT to improve safety for commuters.

SMRT has put up metal barriers to deter e-scooter users and cyclists from barrelling through the concourse area.

Under LTA regulations, PMD users and cyclists cannot ride within MRT stations. Their devices should be folded and pushed or carried.

Registration of e-scooters began earlier this year, and all such devices used in public areas are required to be registered by the end of June.

Those who register must declare that the devices meet criteria such as weight and speed limits.

Those found to have made false declarations can be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to a year, or both.

- THE STRAITS TIMES

