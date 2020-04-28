14 workplace deaths in Singapore so far this year

A total of 14 workplace deaths were recorded in Singapore this year from Jan 1 to April 17, up from nine in the same period in 2019.

"This worrying trend reinforces the need for employers and workers to make workplace safety and health a priority, and press on with efforts to improve it even during this difficult time," said Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad yesterday.

He urged companies to take the Covid-19 downtime to improve workplace safety and health (WSH) systems and processes, such as by tapping the WSH Council's training materials and leveraging technologies to boost safety and health performances, and for workers and employers to focus on maintaining healthy lifestyles.

CAMPAIGN

Mr Zaqy's remarks were shared on video for the launch of the National WSH Campaign 2020, which was conducted virtually because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

While on-site operations at non-essential services workplaces have been halted since the start of circuit breaker measures on April 7, 12 of the workplace fatalities took place between January and last month.

Fatalities included a worker for transport operator SMRT who died on March 23, when an accident occurred while he was operating a hydraulic press machine.

On March 11, a worker fell after being hit by a rudder, which was being installed at the rear of a marine vessel, and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

In January, a worker died after falling through a false ceiling in Tampines Mall.

The industries in which the workplace deaths occurred include construction and manufacturing, as well as logistics and transport, according to the Ministry of Manpower.

Singapore saw 39 workplace deaths last year, the lowest since records were first compiled in 2004, although there was an increase in the number of injuries sustained at work.

WSH Council chairman John Ng highlighted that companies play an important role in caring for workers' safety and health.

More than 68,000 workers from 78 companies have access to safety advice and health programmes, such as information on chronic disease management, at their workplaces to date, he noted.

He encouraged companies to apply technology in areas such as training for workers, adding the WSH Council has compiled training materials that address common workplace hazards.

The campaign, now in its third year, is organised by the council along with its tripartite partners - the Ministry of Manpower, the Singapore National Employers Federation and the National Trades Union Congress.