140 PSLE pupils granted special consideration for Covid reasons

Pupils yesterday collected their results in their classrooms, instead of the school hall which is the norm, due to the pandemic.

This year's Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) saw 140 Primary 6 pupils granted special consideration for Covid-19-related reasons, with some missing papers because they were on medical leave for an acute respiratory infection.

These pupils accounted for 0.4 per cent of the 2020 PSLE cohort. Yesterday, 39,995 pupils received their results, down from 40,256 pupils last year.

MULTIPLE FACTORS

To ensure fairness to all in light of the outbreak, the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board said on Monday that it took multiple factors into consideration.

These included the pupils' performance in the other papers and their school cohort's performance for the affected subject in the PSLE and their school-based examinations.

Pupils yesterday collected their results in their classrooms, instead of the school hall which is the norm, due to the pandemic.

Doing it that way gave the children "the opportunity to be with their classmates and consult their teachers face to face on their next steps" when collecting their results, said the Education Ministry.

Due to the young age of PSLE pupils, a parent or guardian was allowed to accompany them to school to collect their results.

For the fifth year running, 98.4 per cent of the pupils did well enough to progress to secondary school.

It matched the rate from 2016 to last year and remains the best performance since the national exam was introduced in 1960.