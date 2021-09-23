1,457 new cases in Singapore; three deaths take toll to 68

A total of 1,457 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Singapore yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Three Singaporeans have died of Covid-19 complications, taking the Republic's death toll to 68, it said.

Before this, the highest number of new cases recorded here stood at 1,426 on April 20 last year.

Of the local cases reported yesterday, 1,277 were in the community and 176 cases were among dormitory residents. The remaining four cases were imported.

The authorities have warned that Singapore would see a major wave of Covid-19 transmission as the country transitions to living with the virus.

Among the three deaths, one was a 65-year-old Singaporean man who died yesterday. He tested positive on Sept 1 and was not vaccinated against Covid-19.

He had a history of diabetes, end-stage kidney failure and high blood pressure.

Another was a 90-year-old Singaporean woman who died on Tuesday. She tested positive on Sept 13 and was fully vaccinated.

She also had a history of stroke, asthma, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, which, together with her age, made her more susceptible to severe illness, said the ministry.

A 50-year-old Singaporean man also died of Covid-19 on Tuesday. He was not vaccinated and had no known medical conditions.

Twenty-two more cases were added to the cluster at Blue Stars Dormitory in Jurong West, taking the total number of cases in that cluster to 159.

Intra-dormitory transmission among residents was found, with no evidence of spread beyond the dormitory, said MOH. New cases have already been quarantined.

Also, 17 more cases have been added to the cluster at Avery Lodge, a dormitory in Boon Lay, taking the total number of cases in that cluster to 160.

Intra-dormitory transmission among residents occurred there with no evidence of spread beyond the dormitory, said MOH. Cases were identified through pre-emptive testing and new cases have already been quarantined. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

1457 New cases

1453 In community, dormitories

4 Imported

1083 In hospitals

68 Deaths

81356 Total cases