1.4m lower-income Singaporeans to receive GST Voucher cash payouts

About 1.4 million lower- income Singaporeans will receive GST Voucher cash payouts from this month, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) yesterday.

Nine in 10 of those eligible are expected to receive their payouts automatically.

In addition, some 950,000 Singaporean households in Housing Board flats will receive their quarterly GST Voucher - U-Save rebates and special payment next month, said MOF in its statement.

The ministry encouraged Singaporeans to link their NRICs to PayNow by June 15 to receive their payouts earlier.

The one-off GST Voucher - Cash Special Payment of $200, meant to help lower-income Singaporeans with their daily living expenses, will be credited into citizens' bank accounts on June 23, for those who have linked their NRICs to PayNow, or who do so by June 15.

Those who do not but previously provided their bank account numbers to the Government will be paid by bank transfer on June 30, said MOF.

The rest will receive cheques sent to the addresses on their NRICs from July 15.

BUDGET 2021

The cash special payment, which amounts to $280 million, is part of the $900 million Household Support Package announced in Budget 2021 in February.

The regular GST Voucher - Cash payout of $300 will be credited into citizens' bank accounts on July 30, for those who link their NRICs to PayNow by July 20, said MOF.

Those who do not but previously provided their bank account numbers will be paid by bank transfer on Aug 5.

The rest will receive cheques sent to the addresses on their NRICs from Aug 18.

This component of the GST Voucher scheme will amount to about $405 million.