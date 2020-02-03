15 barred from entering Singapore since travel restrictions kicked in

Singapore is confident that China will be able to deal decisively with the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said yesterday.

He told reporters Beijing had brought its national resources to bear on the issue, and others should be supportive of what China is doing and help it.

His comments come a day after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said China was doing all it can to contain the spread of the virus - known as the 2019 novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV - and that Singapore's efforts will complement this.

China has also imposed travel restrictions on its end, preventing outbound tour groups.

Mr Shanmugam was at Changi Airport to meet Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers, after Singapore's travel restrictions took effect on Saturday.

He said Singapore introduced the restrictions based on medical evidence and given its small size and population density, especially as those who are affected may show no symptoms for 14 days.

Each country is in a different situation, he added, saying given Singapore's size, "the spread can be very fast if we are not careful".

"We know (the virus) has spread in other parts of China. How much, we don't know. People could come and if it comes, the spread in Singapore, with such an intense density of population, can be quite substantial," he said.

"I'm sure the Chinese government doesn't want it, and we don't want it.

"Our primary duty is to make sure Singaporeans are safe. Our quarantine facilities are limited, our medical facilities can be easily stretched."

He emphasised that the travel restrictions were not directed at any nationality but were based on geographical considerations.

"If you've been in China, whoever you are, then the restrictions kick in," he said, adding that while 15 people were turned away as of 1pm yesterday, only one-third or five were China passport holders.

The Government announced last Friday that all travellers who have been in China within the past 14 days will be barred from entry or transit. Returning Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders will be placed on a leave of absence of 14 days.

ICA said the others turned away comprised one Spanish, one British, one Malaysian, two US and five Indian passport holders.

It also said the restrictions do not apply to Chinese nationals who are already in Singapore. For Chinese nationals who want to extend their social visit passes, their applications will be assessed based on prevailing guidelines, it said.