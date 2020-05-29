15 bikers arrested over illegal race along Marina South Drive

The 15 men, aged between 20 and 30, are also being investigated for breaching safe distancing measures.

The police have arrested 15 motorcyclists over their alleged involvement in dangerous riding and illegal racing.

On Monday, the police were alerted to an illegal race believed to have taken place along Marina South Drive around 1.25am the previous day.

The 15 men, aged between 20 and 30, were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday, the police said in a statement yesterday.

Their motorcycles have been impounded.

The men are also being investigated for breaching safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

This is the latest in several illegal races that have taken place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Straits Times reported eight drivershad been arrested between May 19 and 22 for dangerous driving and illegal racing on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway.

The incident was captured by a car's dashboard camera on May 16, with at least nine cars speeding in the tunnel, past a car travelling at 80kmh.

In another case, more than 50 vehicles were involved in an illegal street race in Tuas on March 28.

The 57 motorists present at the event are being investigated for participating in the illegal car race and not complying with safe distancing measures, The Straits Times reported on April 10.

Under the Road Traffic Act, first-time offenders can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,000 for illegal racing.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $3,000. - OSMOND CHIA