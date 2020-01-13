15 e-scooter users caught on footpaths in matter of days

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Saturday that another 15 e-scooter users have been caught for riding their devices on footpaths.

LTA said in a Facebook post that since last Thursday, 15 riders were caught using their devices on footpaths in locations such as Choa Chu Kang, East Coast, Hougang, Sembawang, Tiong Bahru and West Coast.

"Some of these riders were caught during our overnight plainclothes ops on Friday night in Queenstown," the post said.

E-scooters have been banned on footpaths in Singapore since Nov 5 last year.

Offenders can face fines of up to $2,000 and jail time of up to three months.

Following the ban, which came into strict enforcement starting this month, e-scooters cannot be used on roads and footpaths, but will still be allowed on cycling paths and park connector networks.

Registration and identification marks of the devices must also be prominently displayed.

The ban is expected to extend to other motorised personal mobility devices in the first quarter of this year, including hoverboards and unicycles. - ADELINE TAN