15 new infections, all imported

A 66-year-old Indonesian woman on a long-term visit pass was among 15 new coronavirus cases reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

All the cases were imported and placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

They were all asymptomatic and tested positive while serving their notices.

This brings Singapore's tally to 60,152.

There were no new cases in the community or from workers' dormitories.

The 15 cases comprised three permanent residents returning from India and Malaysia; one work pass holder from the United Arab Emirates; nine work permit holders from Bangladesh, India and Malaysia; one short-term visit pass holder from Indonesia and the 66-year-old long-term visit pass holder who arrived from Indonesia.

One of the nine work permit holders is a foreign domestic worker, said MOH.

The Health Ministry added that the number of new cases in the community has decreased from two cases two weeks ago to one in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from two cases to one over the same period.

MOH said out of the 82 cases reported from March 12 to March 18, 40 have tested positive for their serology tests while 25 have tested negative.

A further 17 serology test results are pending.

With 13 cases discharged yesterday, 59,999 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 14 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 94 are recuperating at community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

15 New cases

0 New cases in community

15 Imported cases

60,152 Total cases

30 Deaths

13 Discharged yesterday

14 In hospital

59,999 Total recovered