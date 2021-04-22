15 people hit by gastroenteritis after eating at Holland Close stall

Fifteen people experienced gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food from Kin Hoi, a food stall at 6 Holland Close known for its seafood dishes.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said yesterday they were investigating the incident.

Those affected reported the symptoms after consuming the food between March 28 and April 15.

One of the cases was hospitalised and has since been discharged, said the authorities in a joint statement.

In view of the suspected ongoing transmission, SFA issued a direction to suspend Meetup @ 352's food business operations with effect from Tuesday till further notice.

Kin Hoi is registered as Meetup @ 352 on its food licence.

SFA has also prohibited Kemono, located at 171 Selegie Road, from preparing and serving all menu items.

Kemono is a business partner of Kin Hoi and provides food preparation and cooking services for Kin Hoi's online delivery orders in a separate facility from its own food business, said the authorities.

All food handlers working at Kin Hoi are required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 before they can resume work as food handlers.

Kin Hoi is also required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils.