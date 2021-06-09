158 people under probe over illegal horse betting

More than $76,000 in cash was seized.

A total of 158 people here, aged between 36 and 83, are under investigation for their alleged involvement in illegal horse betting and non-compliance with safe distancing measures.

Between April 24 and Sunday, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and the seven police land divisions clamped down on illegal horse-betting activities at multiple locations, including Telok Blangah Crescent, Bukit Merah View, Serangoon Central, Bedok, Bukit Batok, Woodlands, Marsiling and Yishun.

ENFORCEMENT

Housing Board officers also helped in the islandwide operation through enforcement against safe distancing breaches, said the police in a statement yesterday.

During the operation, cash amounting to more than $76,000, several mobile phones, and documents believed to be betting records were seized.

The 147 men and 11 women are purportedly illegal bookmakers who accepted illegal horse-racing bets, runners helping the bookmakers and gamblers who placed bets.

Under the Betting Act, anyone who bets with an illegal bookmaker can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for not more than six months, or both.

Those found guilty of bookmaking will be fined between $20,000 and $200,000, as well as imprisoned for a term not exceeding five years.

Meanwhile, people who breach safe distancing measures may be fined between $300 and $1,000.