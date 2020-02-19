$1.6 billion dollar Covid-19 relief package for Singapore households

The Government will be providing a $100 top-up to the PAssion cards of all Singaporeans aged 50 and above.

To address concerns on the ground from Singaporeans worried about the coronavirus' impact on their job security and rising expenditures, the Government announced a $1.6 billion relief package to help citizens with household expenses.

The Care and Support Package will include a one-off cash payout for all Singaporeans aged 21 and up. They will receive either $100, $200 or $300, depending on household income.

Additionally, every adult Singaporean with at least one Singaporean child aged under 20 this year will receive an additional $100.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced in the Budget 2020 speech yesterday that in order to relieve pressure on families' household expenses, the annual goods and services tax (GST) voucher, U-Save, will be doubled for all eligible Housing Board households.

He said this was to help with their utilities expenses and to free up cash for other household costs.

Households with five or more members will receive an additional GST Voucher - U-Save rebate - increasing their total rebate by 2.5 times.

Mr Heng said: "These households can receive up to $1,000 in U-Save rebates, depending on their flat type."

Additionally, the Government will extend the service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebate by another year, he said.

Eligible households will receive rebates of between 11/2 and 31/2 months, he added.

Mr Heng said the Government will also be providing a $100 top-up to the PAssion cards of all Singaporeans aged 50 and older this year, including the Pioneer and Merdeka generation seniors.

He said: "This money can be used to pay for groceries, activities and facilities at community clubs, and more."

Those who do not currently have a PAssion Card can get one for free to receive the top-up.

Mr Heng, who stressed that support will be slanted to ensure lower-income families get more help, announced measures to support such households.

To further help with daily living expenses for lower-wage workers, the Government will provide a Workfare Special Payment. Singaporeans on Workfare will receive 20 per cent more for work done in the past year, with a minimum cash payout of $100.

Lower-income Singaporeans will also receive grocery vouchers worth $100 this year and the next.

The minister added that more will be given to self-help groups within the community to support them in helping needy families and children.

Mr Heng said a $10 million grant will be provided over two years to support such groups in their work.

Additionally, Community Development Councils will be provided $20 million to help them with their local assistance schemes and initiatives.