16 community cases, including 2 more linked to Anchorvale coffee shop

Two more Covid-19 patients have been linked to the Anchorvale NTUC Foodfare cluster, and another four have been linked to the Hong Ye Group cleaners cluster, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

They are among the 16 community cases. Of these, 13 are linked to previous cases - 11 of whom have been placed on quarantine.

The number of patients in the Anchorvale NTUC Foodfare cluster has gone up to nine, while the Hong Ye Group cleaners cluster now numbers 21.

The new cases in the NTUC Foodfare cluster are a 33-year-old supervisor at Hua Zai HK Style Roasted Delight Rice Noodle - he is the household contact of five previously reported patients - as well as a 33-year-old kitchen assistant at Hua Zai HK Style Roasted Delights.

Both work in outlets at 308 Anchorvale Road, a coffee shop that has been closed for two weeks since Sunday because of viral transmission among workers there.

The kitchen assistant also works at another outlet at 476D Upper Serangoon View.

The four new members of the Hong Ye Group cluster are an 18-year-old cleaner at Changi Business Park, an 18-year-old full-time national serviceman, a 16-year-old and an 11-year-old pupil at New Town Primary School.

Separately, a 60-year-old female administrative worker at White Sands Primary School was one of three unlinked patients reported yesterday. She took the vaccine on March 20 and April 10.

A 68-year-old male Singaporean who works as a manager at Phoenix Entertainment Karaoke TV Music Lounge and whose serology test was positive and a 72-year-old Singaporean housewife were the other two unlinked cases. A positive serology test indicates a likely past infection.

A nine-year-old pupil at Chua Chu Kang Primary School, who was asymptomatic, also tested positive for the virus.

She is linked to a cluster where the first detected case was a 15-year-old boy from Westwood Secondary School.

She also attends student care at Happy Star Learning Hub Student Care and Tuition Centre. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

23

New cases

16

New cases in community

7

Imported cases

62,051

Total cases

33

Deaths

25

Discharged yesterday

61,444

Total recovered

223

In hospital