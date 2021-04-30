16 new community cases, the highest single-day tally since last July

Two wards at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) were locked down as the nation's first Covid-19 hospital cluster grew to nine people, either working or warded at the facility, while the authorities move aggressively to contain the spread of the virus and uncover all cases.

Eight people - a doctor, healthcare assistant trainee and six patients - are linked to a 46-year-old nurse working there who tested positive on Tuesday and were detected through proactive testing, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

In all, a total of 16 community cases were reported yesterday.

This is the highest single-day tally that Singapore has recorded since July last year.

TTSH has stepped up clinical surveillance of all inpatients who may develop fever and ARI (acute respiratory infection) symptoms.

As a precautionary measure, all patients and staff in other TTSH wards will also be tested for Covid-19, including those with no symptoms.

"This additional testing will enable us to draw out any hidden links," said MOH in a statement.

"Our strategy is to aggressively test and draw a wide ring around the cases, to try and prevent further spread."

Staff and patient movement in all the main wards has been minimised to prevent cross- infection, and no visitors are allowed into the hospital except for critically ill patients.

In addition, elective cases will be deferred, unless urgent, and non-life-threatening accident and emergency cases will be redirected to other hospitals.

All close contacts of the cases, including patients, visitors and staff who have been in the affected wards, will also be placed on quarantine.

Other hospitals across the island are also on alert and told The Straits Times that strict infection prevention procedures were in place.

Meanwhile, 32 Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Changi Airport have been placed under quarantine while around 100 will be tested for Covid-19, after a 38-year-old ICA officer working there tested positive.

Following his positive test on Tuesday, seven of his family members have been found to be infected, forming another new cluster - making it a total of eight open clusters currently.

ADDITIONAL REPORTING: ANG QING, CHERYL TAN

By the numbers

35 New cases

16 New cases in community

19 Imported cases

110 In hospital

20 Discharged yesterday

30 Deaths

60723 Total recovered

61121 Total cases