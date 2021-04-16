16 new Covid-19 infections, all imported

Out of the 16 new imported coronavirus cases reported yesterday, 10 were work permit holders arriving from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Five of the 10 are foreign domestic workers, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Yesterday's new cases took Singapore's total to 60,735.

All the cases were placed on stay-home notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

There were no cases in the community or from migrant workers' dormitories.

The other six patients comprised three permanent residents returning from India and the Philippines, one dependant's pass holder arriving from India, one work pass holder from Malaysia and one short-term visit pass holder arriving from India to visit a family member.

All of them were asymptomatic when tested during their SHN periods, said MOH, adding that epidemiological investigations are in progress.

"In the meantime, all the identified close contacts of the cases have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that we can detect asymptomatic cases."

MOH also said the number of new cases in the community remained stable at two cases per week in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week came down from two cases to one case over the same period.

With 25 cases discharged yesterday, 60,402 patients have recovered from the disease.

There are 57 patients in hospital, including two in the intensive care unit, while 231 are recuperating at community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

16 New cases

0 New cases in community

16 Imported cases

57 In hospital

25 Discharged yesterday

30 Deaths

60402 Total recovered

60735 Total cases