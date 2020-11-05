16-year-old boy admits molesting woman, 40

A secondary school student molested a 40-year-old woman and said inappropriate things to two teenage girls.

Yesterday, the 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty to a charge of molest and two charges of insulting the modesty of the two girls in separate incidents.

Another four charges will be taken into consideration during sentencing. He cannot be named as he is under 18.

On Feb 4, at about 3.15pm, the boy approached the 40-year-old woman, asking for directions to Nex Mall. She pointed to a bus stop across the road and walked away.

But he followed her, trying to make small talk.

The woman finally stopped and confronted him, asking if he was going to follow her all the way home.

He said no before touching her chest.

She called the police once she reached home.

On March 31, at about 10.50am, the boy followed an 18-year-old woman near Serangoon North Community Centre.

He told her he recognised her from a noodle stall, but the woman said he was mistaken.

He followed her to a cafe, where the woman was trying to get a job.

He sat opposite her at a table and stared at her chest, before saying inappropriate things to her.

The staff called the police.

On July 8, the boy approached a 16-year-old girl on her way home from school.

He tried to get her to explain pornography to him and told her all females were sexual objects.

The girl walked back to her school and her teacher made a police report.

Yesterday, the court was told the accused suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and had appointments with the Institute of Mental Health.

The court called for a report to determine the boy's suitability for probation.

He is expected to be back in court on Dec 16.

Those convicted of molest can be jailed for up to two years, or fined, or caned, or given any combination of the three.

Those convicted of insult of modesty can be jailed for up to a year, or fined, or both.