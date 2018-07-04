16-year-old student dies in car crash in Johor

The mangled yellow Honda seen by the side of the road, near a road divider, lamp post and road sign.

A 16-year-old student died in a car crash near Paradigm Mall in Johor Baru last Saturday while reportedly on a trip with his football coach and three others.

Arif Aiman Norman, who studied at Naval Base Secondary School, was travelling in the Singapore-registered car when it crashed in Jalan Segenting near Taman Johor. Four others, including the driver, were injured.

Photos of the mangled yellow Honda have been shared on Facebook since Saturday, and show the car near a road divider, lamp post and road sign.

One of the Facebook posts said the group made the trip to play in an under-16 football match in Johor Baru.

Naval Base Secondary principal Sulaiman Mohamad Yusof told The Straits Times on Monday night that the school was deeply saddened to hear of the accident. He said Arif was on a personal trip to Johor Baru.

"Arif was a caring and motivated boy, who was well liked by his peers," he added.

"The school is in touch with Arif's family to offer our assistance. We are also providing emotional support to affected schoolmates and staff."

Arif's funeral was held on Sunday morning.

Shin Min Daily News reported that Arif was a member of a youth football team in Woodgrove. He was part of the team that came in fourth in a futsal competition in March.

An avid football fan, he had regularly posted photos on the sport on his Facebook account since he was 10 years old.

On Sunday, Arif's older sister Nurul Lyana Norman shared a photo of her brother on Facebook and wrote about his death. Many people offered their condolences to the family in the comments.

In a post on Monday, she wrote: "I woke up looking for you. I woke up wanting to hear your voice. I woke up waiting for you to ask me to order McDonald's. I woke up wanting to hear you strumming the guitar... Missing you Arif Aiman."

The Straits Times understands that Singapore's consulate-general in Johor Baru was in touch with the Malaysian authorities over the accident. He is also reaching out to the affected families to render consular assistance.