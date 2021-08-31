$168m lost to conmen in six months; 16% rise in scams

Victims of job scams lost $6.5 million, a big jump from $60,000 last year. Most of these cases involved victims duped via ads on social media or WhatsApp messages.

Scam victims lost $168 million to conmen across the top 10 scam categories during the first six months of this year, a sharp spike from $63.5 million in the same period last year.

This comes on the back of a 16 per cent rise in the number of reported scam cases and an 11.2 per cent hike in overall crime, according to mid-year statistics released by the police yesterday.

A total of 19,444 cases were reported between January and June this year, up from 17,492 in the same period last year.

Scam cases climbed from 7,247 to 8,403.

"Scammers are constantly evolving their tactics and have been taking advantage of the Covid-19 situation to prey on victims' heightened vulnerability and sense of uncertainty," said the police.

In particular, loan scams had the highest number of reported cases among scam types, with $10.6 million lost by victims, compared with $5.6 million last year.

The victims were mostly duped into providing personal information to supposed licensed moneylenders or banks.

The scammers would ask them to pay a small percentage of the loan amount as administrative fees and then become uncontactable after payment.

E-commerce scams had the second-highest number of reported cases, but the total amount lost by victims dropped to $2.4 million in the first half of this year, from $5.4 million in the same period last year.

Victims of job scams lost $6.5 million, a big jump from $60,000 last year.

Investment scam victims lost $66.2 million - more than triple the $21.6 million last year.

Scammers tend to prey on current public sentiment and context, said police principal psychologist Carolyn Misir.

She noted that e-commerce and face mask-related scams were prevalent when the Covid-19 crisis started.

"But as time went by, (people) got displaced (from their jobs) or businesses failed, then you (start to) see more loan, investment and job scams," she said.

Since its inception in June 2019, the police's Anti-Scam Centre (ASC) has recovered $127 million - about 33.8 per cent of the total lost by victims.

RECOVERY RATE

"Before the set-up of ASC, the recovery rate was between 3 per cent and 8 per cent, based on our own internal research," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Aileen Yap.

ASC has worked with banks to freeze more than 17,000 bank accounts and reported over 21,000 WhatsApp accounts believed to be related to scams.

Meanwhile, victims of cyber extortion lost more than $410,000, as cases rose from 81 to 141.

"The most common social media platforms where these cases took place were Facebook, followed by Grindr and Instagram," said the police.

In some cases, scammers would befriend the victims online, then coax them into performing compromising or indecent acts in front of a camera. The video footage or images were used to extort money or online credits.

Outrage of modesty cases went up to 786 from 567, while cases of voyeurism increased to 242 from 146.

Cases of robbery, housebreaking and snatch theft dropped, with a 40.5 per cent decrease to 75 from 126.

This is the lowest for mid-year figures in the past 10 years, said the police.