1.6m Singaporeans set to receive GST benefits and Medisave top-ups

Madam Sulami Hassan lives with her daughter, Ms Noor Sheela, a school administration clerk who said the GST vouchers will lighten her financial burden.

Madam Sulami Hassan retired as a gardener two years ago after suffering a stroke and now lives with her daughter.

Looking after her 71-year-old mother has been tough emotionally and financially for Ms Noor Sheela Sani, who works as a school administration clerk.

But Madam Sulami is one of 1.6 million Singaporeans set to receive goods and services tax (GST) benefits and Medisave top-ups - worth a total of $1 billion - announced yesterday by the Ministry of Finance.

Eligible Singaporeans will receive text messages or letters by July 6 to tell them what they are due to receive under the GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme, which was introduced in 2012 to help lower- and middle-income Singaporeans offset some of their GST expenses.

The criteria for eligible Singaporeans include age and annual home value.

As announced in Budget 2018, a one-off SG Bonus of up to $300 will be given at the end of the year to Singaporeans aged 21 and above in 2018.

About 485,000 Singaporeans aged 65 years and above will receive up to $450 in GSTV-Medisave in August.

In addition, about 520,000 Singaporeans aged 59 years and above this year and who do not receive Pioneer Generation benefits will receive a MediSave top-up of up to $200.

Around 900,000 Singaporean Housing Board households will also receive 11/2 to 31/2 months of service and conservancy charges rebate between April and January next year, depending on HDB flat type.

The money will come as a timely boost for Ms Noor Sheela.

"When my mother had a stroke, it was really hard for me," said the 24-year-old. "We did not have the money to afford medical bills and stuff like that.

"The GST vouchers will really help to lighten our financial burden. I am very thankful. The money will be saved to be used during an emergency.

"The Medisave top-ups will also be used to offset some of the medical bills as my mother has to take a lot of medication for diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol and more."

Citizens can use their SingPass to view their GSTV-Cash and Medisave benefits online at www.gstvoucher.gov.sg