Singapore

1.6m Singaporeans set to receive GST benefits and Medisave top-ups

1.6m Singaporeans set to receive GST benefits and Medisave top-ups
Madam Sulami Hassan lives with her daughter, Ms Noor Sheela, a school administration clerk who said the GST vouchers will lighten her financial burden. TNP PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR
JASIA SHAMDASANI
Jun 29, 2018 06:00 am

Madam Sulami Hassan retired as a gardener two years ago after suffering a stroke and now lives with her daughter.

Looking after her 71-year-old mother has been tough emotionally and financially for Ms Noor Sheela Sani, who works as a school administration clerk.

But Madam Sulami is one of 1.6 million Singaporeans set to receive goods and services tax (GST) benefits and Medisave top-ups - worth a total of $1 billion - announced yesterday by the Ministry of Finance.

Eligible Singaporeans will receive text messages or letters by July 6 to tell them what they are due to receive under the GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme, which was introduced in 2012 to help lower- and middle-income Singaporeans offset some of their GST expenses.

The criteria for eligible Singaporeans include age and annual home value.

As announced in Budget 2018, a one-off SG Bonus of up to $300 will be given at the end of the year to Singaporeans aged 21 and above in 2018.

Singapore

Application fees for Lasting Power of Attorney waived for 2 more years

About 485,000 Singaporeans aged 65 years and above will receive up to $450 in GSTV-Medisave in August.

In addition, about 520,000 Singaporeans aged 59 years and above this year and who do not receive Pioneer Generation benefits will receive a MediSave top-up of up to $200.

Around 900,000 Singaporean Housing Board households will also receive 11/2 to 31/2 months of service and conservancy charges rebate between April and January next year, depending on HDB flat type.

The money will come as a timely boost for Ms Noor Sheela.

"When my mother had a stroke, it was really hard for me," said the 24-year-old. "We did not have the money to afford medical bills and stuff like that.

"The GST vouchers will really help to lighten our financial burden. I am very thankful. The money will be saved to be used during an emergency.

"The Medisave top-ups will also be used to offset some of the medical bills as my mother has to take a lot of medication for diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol and more."

Citizens can use their SingPass to view their GSTV-Cash and Medisave benefits online at www.gstvoucher.gov.sg

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COMMUNITY ISSUES