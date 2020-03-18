17 imported cases among a new high of 23 cases here

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases building at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Yesterday's 23 cases of coronavirus infections set a new high for the third day running, bringing the total to 266. Of these, 17 were imported cases while two were linked to previous cases.

Five more cases were discharged yesterday, making it a total of 114 recovered patients as 14 others remain in critical condition.

The nine imported cases involving Singaporeans and permanent residents are:

Case 244, a 53-year-old Singaporean man who was in Germany, Italy and Switzerland.

Case 247, a 41-year-old Singaporean man who was in the UK and France.

Case 249, a 42-year-old male PR who was in the US.

Case 253, a 24-year-old Singaporean man who was in Spain.

Case 254, a 43-year-old woman PR who was in France.

Case 259, a 30-year-old Singaporean woman who was in the Philippines.

Cases 263 and 266, a 52-year-old Singaporean woman and 63-year-old Singaporean man, respectively, who were in Spain and Portugal.

Case 265, a 25-year-old Singaporean woman who was in the UK.

Of the remaining eight imported cases, Case 246 is a 39-year-old Canadian man who had been to Japan.

Case 250 is a 28-year-old British man with a work pass here. He had been to the UK and Austria.

Case 255 is a 44-year-old Swedish man with a work pass here, who had been to Norway, Denmark and Sweden.

Case 257 is a 19-year-old Frenchman with a long-term pass here, who had been to the UK.

Case 258 is a 47-year-old Indian man who had been to Europe.

Case 261 is a 30-year-old American man with a work pass here who was in the US.

Case 262 is a 20-year-old Indonesian woman who was in the UK, and case 264 is a 41-year-old Indonesian woman who arrived here on Monday.

Two cases are linked to previous ones. Case 251, a 59-year-old Singaporean woman, is a family member of Case 186 linked to the Safra Jurong cluster.

Case 256 is a 32-year-old Filipina with a work pass here and she is linked to Case 205.

Cases 245 and 260 are a 76-year-old Singaporean man and 48-year-old PR woman, respectively, with no recent travel history to affected countries.

Case 248 is a 23-year-old Malaysian woman with a work pass here and was in Malaysia.

Case 252 is a 66-year-old Singaporean man who had been to Malaysia.

By the numbers

23 - New cases

266 - Total confirmed

5 - Discharged yesterday

114 - Total discharged

152 - Total in hospital

14 - In intensive care unit