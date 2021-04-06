17 imported cases, including three here to compete in sporting events

Another 17 Covid-19 cases were confirmed at noon yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 60,495.

They were all imported, and the patients were placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no community cases and none from migrant workers' dormitories.

Among the 17 new cases, four are permanent residents who returned from India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

One is a dependant's pass holder who arrived from India, while another is a long-term visit pass holder who arrived from Britain.

Seven came here to work - one is a work pass holder who arrived from India, and six are work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Malaysia. Of the six work permit holders, one is a foreign domestic worker, said MOH.

The other four cases are short-term visit pass holders.

Three arrived from Brazil, Canada and Serbia to participate in a sporting event, while one arrived from the United States with her child who is studying here.

The number of new cases in the community has remained stable at two per week in the past fortnight. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at two per week in the same period.

With 12 patients discharged yesterday, 60,199 have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 46 remained in hospital yesterday, including one in the intensive care unit, while 205 were recuperating at community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes. - THE STRAITS TIMES

