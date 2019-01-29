17 men nabbed for smuggling duty-unpaid cigarettes

The packages, believed to contain duty-unpaid cigarettes, seized in the operation on Saturday at Sungei Jurong. FORCE

Three Singaporeans and 14 Indonesians were arrested on Saturday for allegedly smuggling duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The 17 men, aged between 22 and 48, were arrested at Sungei Jurong during a joint operation by the Police Coast Guard (PCG) and Singapore Customs.

In a joint news release on Sunday, the authorities said they seized a total of 3,740 cartons and 448 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Two foreign-registered supply vessels and two Singapore-registered vehicles were also seized in the operation.

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about $396,200 and $28,820, respectively.

Investigations by Singapore Customs are ongoing.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Cheang Keng Keong, commander of the PCG, said the authorities would continue to take firm action against such offenders.

He also commended the officers for their teamwork and the swift arrests.

Buying, selling, storing and dealing in duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and jailed up to six years.

Vehicles used to conduct such activities may also be forfeited.

Members of the public with information on such activities are advised to call the Singapore Customs hotline at 1800-2330000, e-mail customs_intelligence@customs.gov.sg or use the Customs@SG mobile app to make a report.