1.7 million Singaporeans to receive GST vouchers this year

About 1.7 million Singaporeans will be receiving notifications by July 5 of their 2019 GST Voucher (GSTV) benefits and MediSave top-ups.

Introduced in 2012, the GSTV aims to help lower- and middle-income Singaporeans offset some of their GST expenses.

Notifications will be sent out to eligible Singaporeans in the form of text messages and/or letters, informing them of the benefits which will be received between July and November.

The MediSave top-ups and GST vouchers will amount to $1 billion.

In July, Pioneer Generation (PG) and Merdeka Generation (MG) seniors will receive their MediSave top-ups.

In August, about 1.4 million Singaporeans will receive GST vouchers of up to $300 each in cash, credited directly into their bank accounts. Those who have not provided their bank account details will receive cheques.

These 1.4 million Singaporeans will also be receiving an additional cash payment of up to $300 in November, under the Bicentennial Bonus announced in this year's Budget.

The Bicentennial Bonus package comprises benefits such as top-ups to Edusave Accounts or Post-Secondary Education Accounts of Singaporeans between seven and 20 and a CPF top-up for lower-income Singaporeans with low balances.

LOWER-WAGE WORKERS

Other benefits include additional cash assistance to lower-wage workers who received Workfare Income Supplement payouts for Work Year 2018 and a Personal Income Tax Rebate for Year of Assessment 2019.

About 520,000 Singaporeans aged 65 and above will receive GST vouchers of up to $450 for their MediSave accounts in August.

Singaporeans who do not receive PG or MG benefits, and are 50 and above, will receive a MediSave top-up of $100 annually from 2019 to 2023. About 570,000 citizens will benefit in 2019.

Singaporeans can view their GSTV benefits anytime or provide their bank account details at www.gstvoucher.gov.sg.