17 models of ceiling fans recalled due to safety concerns

The Elmark AC 4054, one of the ceiling fan models recalled.

More than 500 units of ceiling fans from 17 models by Elmark Marketing are being recalled after checks showed they could pose safety problems.

These fans could potentially fall, electrocute someone or cause a fire, product safety agency Enterprise Singapore, said yesterday.

Fan blades could also come loose when in use and cause cuts.

Although no reports of injuries have been made, Enterprise Singapore said it was alerted after an Elmark fan blade broke when in use.

This prompted further checks.

Elmark is recalling the 17 fan models and has posted a notice on its website to inform customers that they can trade in an affected model for a $150 voucher.

It said the 17 models were unregistered and sold without a valid safety mark as required for controlled goods under the Consumer Protection Regulations.

Elmark's website says the company - which was established in 1988 - distributes ceiling fans in Singapore and Malaysia.

The 17 recalled models are: AC 4054, E502 Aeratron, EC 888, EC 999, ED 866, EL03 Cane, EL03 Leaf, ELS 52 HHA, EL 3888 Elegant, ES 380S, ES 803, ES 803 Mini, Fanaway, Fantasy UFO 38, V6 Mini, V8 Jazz and VIP 99.

Elmark, which apologised for the recall, said the $150 voucher is valid for five years and is transferable.

The company is also offering to remove affected fans for free for customers who do not want to keep them.

Those who are unsure about affected models can take a photo of a product and send it to Elmark through WhatsApp on 9022-6365 to verify it.

Consumers can also check www.elmark.com.sg, call 6741-0729 or e-mail recall@elmark.com.sg for more details on the recall.

When contacted by The Straits Times, the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said it had received four complaints from consumers regarding Elmark ceiling fans from January 2018 to Dec 22 this year.

"In general, consumers complained of defective parts in their ceiling fans and unsatisfactory after sales service," it said.

Affected consumers can also contact Case at its hotline on 6100-0315 or go to www.case.org.sg for more help.

Online sites that carry the affected Elmark fans, like Qoo10, told ST that they have removed the models from their listings.

Anyone found guilty of supplying controlled goods that have not gone through proper tests and certification can be jailed up to two years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Under Consumer Protection Regulations, ceiling fans are controlled goods that must be tested and certified.

They should also be registered with Enterprise Singapore and fitted with a safety mark.