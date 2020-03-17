17 new coronavirus infections in Singapore, 11 of which are imported

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases building at Tan Tock Seng Hospital

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 17 new infections yesterday, the highest single-day increase here.

There were 11 imported cases, four new cases and two unlinked ones. Of the imported cases, three are Singaporeans and two are permanent residents who recently went to countries in Europe.

Singapore also saw its oldest case here confirmed yesterday - Case 234, an 86-year-old Singaporean man who is unlinked.

The imported cases involving Singaporeans and PRs are:

Case 227, a 53-year-old Singaporean man who was in France

Case 229, a 26-year-old PR who was in Spain

Case 230, a 38-year-old Singaporean woman who had been to countries in Eastern Europe

Case 240, a 27-year-old PR man who was in Spain

Case 243, a 36-year-old Singaporean man who had been to Germany, Italy and Switzerland

The remaining six imported cases were two Australians, three British men and an elderly Belgian woman.

Case 231 and 232 are an Australian man and woman with work passes. The 78-year-old man and 65-year-old woman are family members who recently went to the US, developing symptoms there.

Case 233, 239 and 241 are British men with work passes. Case 233, a 61-year-old, is a long-term work pass holder who was recently in Britain. The other two are 28-year-olds with work passes who were in France.

Case 238 is an 83-year-old Belgian woman who came to Singapore on March 6.

Four of the new cases are linked to previous cases.

Case 235, a 31-year-old Singaporean woman, is linked to Case 208. Both are medical social workers at Singapore General Hospital.

Case 236, a 30-year-old Singaporean woman, is linked to Case 142, who is linked to the Safra Jurong cluster.

Case 237, a 36-year-old Indonesian woman with a work pass, is linked to Case 225, an imported case.

Case 242, a 64-year-old Singaporean woman, is a contact of Case 166, who is from the Safra Jurong cluster.

The remaining unlinked case is Case 228, a 67-year-old Singaporean man with no recent travel history to affected places.

Prior to admission, he mostly stayed at his home at Sea Breeze Avenue except to seek medical treatment.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force also said yesterday that Case 219, confirmed on Sunday, is a fire and rescue specialist.

The 30-year-old Singaporean man developed symptoms on duty at Sengkang Fire Station, sought treatment immediately and was hospitalised.

Four more people were discharged yesterday and of the 134 cases warded in hospital, 13 are in intensive care.

BY THE NUMBERS

17 New cases

109 Total discharged

243 Total confirmed

134 Total in hospital

4 Discharged yesterday

13 In intensive care unit