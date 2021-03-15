17 new imported cases announced on Sunday

There were 17 new imported cases of Covid-19 announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

All of the individuals were on stay-home notice when they were tested.

Two had symptoms, while the other 15 were asymptomatic.

MOH said the number of new cases in the community decreased from four cases in the week before to two cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community also decreased from three cases the week before to two cases in the past week.

Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the government task force tackling the pandemic, said almost 10 per cent of Singapore's population have received the first dose of the vaccine.

In a Facebook post yesterday, he said more than 500,000 people have had at least the first dose.

"This month, we are focusing on those in the 60 to 69 age group as well as those in priority sectors like education," he said.

"As more vaccine supplies become available, we will be stepping up the programme to cover the rest of our population in good time."

Currently, only the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been approved for use here.

The first shipment of China's Sinovac vaccine arrived here late last month, but it has not yet been authorised by the Health Sciences Authority for use.

A total of 17 patients remain in hospital, with none in critical condition, while 90 are recuperating at community facilities.

Meanwhile, seven more people have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, and 59,953 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

This article first appeared in The Straits Times.

