17-year-old charged over $100 N95 mask scam
A 17-year-old was charged in court yesterday with cheating someone on Carousell over N95 masks.
Ng De Lin faces one count of cheating a Lin Qin Wei on Carousell on Feb 1 into transferring $100 to him for five boxes of N95 masks.
He is now out on $5,000 bail and will return to court on March 19 for further mention.
In a police press release on Tuesday, Ng is believed to be involved in at least five cases of e-commerce scams amounting to more than $500.
On Wednesday, Kyle Nathaniel Singh Kasminder, 22, was charged with cheating a person of $84 for three boxes of surgical masks.
The police said he is suspected of being involved in more than four cases of e-commerce scams amounting to at least $196.
Last Saturday, Daryl Cheong Zhi Yong, 28, was charged with one count of cheating.
He is accused of cheating a Kelvin Tay into paying him $175,000 in cash after deceiving the alleged victim that he had stock of 500 cartons of surgical face masks for sale at $400,000.
The alleged offence took place in the vicinity of McDonald's at Jurong Point on Feb 13.
The police said it takes a serious view of offenders who take advantage of the Covid-19 situation to commit crimes.
It also advised members of the public not to panic and to be rational when considering purchases, as well as avoiding making payments in advance.
