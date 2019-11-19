1,700 iPhones smuggled from Singapore to Indonesia seized

About 1,700 iPhones smuggled from Singapore into Indonesia were seized by the Indonesian police on Sunday.

The phones, which were damaged or faulty, are believed to have been obtained here before being smuggled through Batam to a village in Tangerang.

The phones were allegedly taken to an illegal refurbishing facility and later sold for a fraction of their retail prices. The models included the iPhone 6s, iPhone X and iPhone 11.

Indonesian news outlet Liputan6 reported that the illegal facility was in operation for about a month, and was uncovered after people reported it for suspicious activities.

Tangerang Police Chief Ade Ary Syam told the Indonesian media that the phones were resold online.

He said: "The operation made a turnover of about 150 million rupiah (S$14,500), and the refurbished phones are quite attractive for those who want a luxurious lifestyle for cheap."

He added that the facility was able to refurbish 50 to 100 units a day.

Two Indonesians who managed the facility have been arrested.

They were charged with offences under Indonesian trade laws. - DAVID SUN