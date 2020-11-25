18 imported cases as S’pore sees no community cases for 14th day

There were 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, all of which were imported, including 13 foreign domestic workers.

There was also no active Covid-19 clusters for the first time since Feb 3, said the Ministry of Health yesterday.

This was after the cluster at Cassia @ Penjuru at 15 Penjuru Walk was closed as it had no new cases for the past two incubation periods, or 28 days.

With yesterday's new cases being all imported, it means that there were no new community cases and none from worker's dormitories for the 14th day in a row.

This is the longest stretch without a community case since the first case was reported in Singapore on Jan 23.

There were 12 days between the first reported case, which was imported, and the first recorded community cases on Feb 4.

Yesterday's new cases take Singapore's total to 58,183.

The new patients were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.

Of the 18 new cases, two were Singaporeans who returned from the Netherlands and Indonesia.

There was also a 37-year-old male work pass holder and a 35-year-old female dependant's pass holder who arrived from Pakistan, as well as a 47-year-old male short-term visit pass holder who arrived from the Philippines to board a ship docked in Singapore.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week.

With eight cases discharged yesterday, 58,064 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 37 patients remain in hospital.

By the numbers

18

New cases

0

New cases in community

18

Imported cases

58,183

Total cases

28

Deaths

8

Discharged yesterday

37

In hospital

58,064

Total recovered