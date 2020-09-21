18 new cases yesterday, including 4 imported and 1 community

Four new imported Covid-19 cases were announced by the Health Ministry yesterday. One traveller each arrived from Iran and Germany and two cases came from the Philippines. They were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The four were among the 18 new cases confirmed yesterday.

There was one case in the community - a work permit holder - who is currently unlinked to other cases.

He was detected during the rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside the dormitories, and was picked up even though he was asymptomatic.

The remaining 13 cases are foreign workers staying in dormitories.

Five of them were identified earlier as contacts of previous cases and were quarantined.

The other eight were detected through surveillance testing, such as rostered routine testing of workers in dormitories.

PLACES VISITED BY CASES

Telecommunications service provider Zero1, located in Trivex building in Burn Road, in the Tai Seng area, was among the places Covid-19 patients visited while they were infectious, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

The location was added to a list of places visited by community cases during their infectious period. Zero1 was visited on Sept 13 from 1.05pm to 2.40pm.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes, and the times at which they visited these places. People who were at those places at the same time are advised to monitor their health for two weeks from the date of their visit.

Singapore's total number of cases now stands at 57,576.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable - at one case a day for the past two weeks.

Thirty-nine cases were discharged on Sunday, making a total of 57,166 who have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 30 patients remain in hospital, while 338 are recuperating in community facilities. None are in intensive care.

By the numbers

