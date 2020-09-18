18 new cases yesterday, the lowest daily figure since March 16

There were 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday. This is the lowest daily figure since March 16, which had 17 cases.

Yesterday's new cases included one community case who is a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health.

The sole new community case announced yesterday, a 48-year-old Indian national, is unlinked.

He was confirmed positive on Wednesday. Although asymptomatic, the work pass holder was detected from the rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside the dormitories.

There were also two new imported cases, a work pass holder who returned from France and a dependant's pass holder who returned from India.

Both of them were asymptomatic and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Sim Lim Square was the only new place added to the list of locations visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health yesterday.

The mall was visited by a patient two Fridays ago.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

It said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 15 new cases announced yesterday, taking the total to 57,532.

Among these, 10 were identified as contacts of previous cases and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during their quarantine period, the ministry said.

The remaining five cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories every fortnight.

By the numbers

18

New cases

1

New case in community

2

Imported cases

57,532

Total cases

27

Deaths

84

Discharged yesterday

43

Total in hospital

57,024

Total recovered