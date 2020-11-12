18 new imported cases yesterday, highest number since April 1

There were 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 58,091.

All were imported cases and placed on stay-home notices (SHN) on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

They comprised two permanent residents, four work pass holders, 10 work permit holders, one dependant's pass holder and one special pass holder.

This is the highest number of imported cases since April 1, when 19 reportedly had the virus.

The two permanent residents were a 40-year-old man who arrived from India and a 22-year-old woman who travelled from Indonesia.

The 10 work permit holders are foreign domestic workers who returned from Myanmar and Indonesia.

The four work pass holders who tested positive arrived from the Netherlands, Switzerland and Myanmar.

The dependant's pass holder is a 23-year-old woman who returned from Nepal, while the special pass holder is a 35-year-old man who arrived from Russia to board a ship docked here as a crew member. All of them were tested while serving their SHN.

There were no new community cases and none from worker's dormitories, MOH said.

The serological test result for the 25-year-old Malaysian national who was identified as a community case on Tuesday has come back positive. This likely indicates past infection.

He was previously tested twice using the polymerase chain reaction test.

He works as a cleaner at a office building at PaxOcean Singapore shipyard, which is connected to a previous case, but there are no indications the two people had interacted.

With five cases discharged yesterday, 57,975 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

By the numbers

18 New cases

0 New cases in community

18 Imported cases

58,091 Total cases

28 Deaths

5 Discharged yesterday

33 In hospital

57,975 Total recovered