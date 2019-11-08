18 Singaporeans hurt in Batam bridge collapse

The decaying wooden foundation of the bridge may have led to its collapse, said a police spokesman.

Eighteen Singaporeans were injured after a bridge at a 4.5-star resort in Batam collapsed yesterday afternoon, Indonesian police said.

Fifteen of the injured Singaporeans were rushed to hospital, while three others with light injuries were treated at the scene at Montigo Resorts Nongsa, north of Batam.

"The wooden foundations of the bridge have probably decayed, leading to its collapse," news site Detik.com cited Colonel S. Erlangga, the Riau Islands provincial police spokesman, as saying.

Some of the victims were taking selfies when the bridge collapsed, Detik reported.Two of those taken to hospital had serious injuries, Col Erlangga said. A hospital employee said one of them probably had a fractured right foot, while the other likely sustained a rib fracture.

Police investigations at the resort started soon after the bridge collapse around 4pm.

- THE STRAITS TIMES