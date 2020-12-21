19 imported cases confirmed on Sunday

All 19 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday were imported.

There were no new community cases and none from worker dormitories.

Yesterday's cases take Singapore's total to 58,422.

All the new cases were among those already placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore when they were tested, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Among them are two Singaporeans and three permanent residents who returned from the United Kingdom and India.

There is one work pass holder and one work permit holder who both work in Singapore and arrived from Russia and Indonesia respectively.

There are also three long-term visit pass holders who arrived from India and a dependant's pass holder who arrived from the UK.

Another four cases are those on short-term visit passes. Of these, one was already receiving medical care in Singapore and returned for further treatment.

The patient was accompanied by his caregiver who also tested positive. The other two of these four cases are visiting family members here who are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

The last four of the 19 cases are crew members of a ship that arrived from Indonesia. They had remained on the ship until they were taken to a quarantine facility as they had been identified as close contacts of an earlier case.

Only one of the 19 new cases was symptomatic. MOH said epidemiological investigations are in progress.

All identified close contacts of the cases have been isolated and quarantined. They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that asymptomatic cases can be detected, the ministry added.

Serological tests for close contacts will also be conducted to determine if the cases could have been infected by them, MOH said. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

19 New cases

29 Deaths

0 New cases in community

5 Discharged yesterday

19 Imported cases

43 In hospital

58422 Total cases

58264 Total recovered