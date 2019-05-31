19 PMDs impounded in latest LTA operations

Over 600 people were caught for illegally riding PMDs on the road last year.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has impounded 19 personal mobility devices (PMDs) in its latest enforcement operations.

Ten were confiscated last Saturday night and the other nine from Monday to Wednesday, the LTA said in a Facebook post.

It said the operations over the weekend were conducted in Admiralty, Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang, Marsiling and Woodlands.

Some of the operations, which saw 80 officers deployed, also involved the police and National Parks Board.

The LTA spotted 16 offences on Saturday, including speeding, riding non-compliant PMDs and power-assisted bicycles, and riding PMDs on roads and power-assisted bicycles on footpaths. Of the 10 PMDs impounded on Saturday night, six were used on the road.

One of the PMDs weighed nearly 50kg - more than twice the 20kg weight limit.

From Monday to Wednesday, officers continued their enforcement in other locations, including Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Pasir Ris, Punggol, River Valley, Sengkang, Sembawang and Woodlands.

The LTA said 19 offences were detected, including riding on pedestrian-only paths and riding non-compliant PMDs on public paths.

