19-year-old arrested over loan shark harassment

A 19-year-old was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly setting fire to the door of a flat in Choa Chu Kang Drive in a case of loan shark harassment by fire.

The police said in a statement yesterday that at about 10.50pm on Monday, they received a call about the incident.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Jurong Police Division identified the suspect and arrested him on Tuesday.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The suspect will be charged today with unlicensed moneylending harassment by setting fire.

Those convicted of acting on behalf of an unlicensed moneylender, committing or attempting to commit any acts of harassment can be jailed for up to five years.

They can be fined between $5,000 and $50,000, and can be given between three and six strokes of the cane.

The public can call the police on 999 or the X-Ah Long hotline on 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in illegal loan shark activities.