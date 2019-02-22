Singapore

1kg of heroin and Ice seized, 5 men arrested

Drugs and cash seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau. PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU
Feb 22, 2019 06:00 am

About 1kg of heroin and Ice, estimated to be worth $70,000, were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) early on Wednesday.

Five suspected drug offenders were arrested, said CNB in a statement yesterday.

CNB officers were deployed in the Jalan Bukit Ho Swee area to observe two suspected drug offenders.

The first, a 61-year-old Singaporean man was seen by officers around Tiong Bahru Plaza meeting up with the second suspect, a 28-year-old Malaysian man.

At the Woodlands Checkpoint, the Malaysian was arrested and cash amounting to $5,200 was recovered from him. Simultaneously, the Singaporean suspect's hideout was raided. Officers recovered 500g of heroin and $2,900 in cash.

Another 466g of heroin was discovered outside the hideout.

The hideout of a 57-year-old Singaporean, believed to be linked to the first suspect, near Indus Road was raided, where he and a 53-year-old Singaporean man were arrested.

A total of 8g of heroin and 11g of Ice were recovered there.

A 47-year-old Singaporean was arrested outside the hideout, as he was suspected to be a drug abuser. - SERAFINA BASCIANO

