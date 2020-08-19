Two drug suspects nabbed after mid-road drama in Chinatown

The white car surrounded by police on New Bridge Road, in a case of suspected drug offences.

A man and woman were arrested on Saturday in a dramatic scene that saw police officers surrounding a car in the middle of the road at Chinatown.

The incident, involving suspected drug offences, came after the police were called to recover a rental car that had not been returned in time.

A police spokesman said they received the call for assistance at about 12.50pm.

Photos and a video of the incident posted on Facebook showed the white car surrounded by police officers in the middle lane of New Bridge Road.

There were at least five police vehicles at the scene, which was in full view of passers-by at the nearby bus stop in front of Chinatown Point.

The 42-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were arrested for suspected of drug offences.

But the man was also arrested for traffic-related offences including driving without a valid licence, not having the relevant motor vehicle insurance coverage and taking the vehicle without the owner's consent.

Police investigations are ongoing. - DAVID SUN